Kuba Francis of Sugar Mill Academy is SVG’s top CPEA student 2022

The Sugar Mill Academy’s Kuba Francis, 11, achieved the highest passing grade in the 2022 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment – CPEA.

The preliminary results indicate that Francis achieved an average of 98.20 percent, according to a release from the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation. Francis also scored 100% in mathematics.

Francis, in 2021, won 5th place in the Envoys category of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Essay Writing Competition.

According to the CPEA results for 2022, Kaela Amari Bobb of the Kingstown Preparatory School is in second place, and Osanna Chantal Sprott of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School is in third place.

The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) for grade 6 students took place on May 13th, 2022. 1705 of the 1714 students registered took the final exam.

According to preliminary results, 1430 students (83.87%) met the standard this year, a slight decrease from last year’s 84.96%. Sixty-one (78.11%) of those were males, and seventy-five (89.72%) were females.