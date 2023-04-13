Ky-yah Roderiques to release new song ‘Light Up The Sky’ on April 21st

Artiste Ky-yah Roderiques to Release Inspirational New Song “Light Up The Sky” on April 21st, 2023.

Rising artiste Ky-yah Roderiques is set to release her highly anticipated new single “Light Up The Sky” on April 21st. The track is an uplifting and empowering anthem that encourages listeners to chase their dreams and embrace their true potential.

“Light Up The Sky” showcases Ky-yah Roderiques powerful vocals and infectious energy, while the lyrics speak to the universal human experience of overcoming obstacles and striving for greatness. The song’s message is one of hope and resilience, with the chorus declaring “Want to see you light up the sky. We can reach for the stars if we believe.”

“Light Up the Sky’ will inspire many people to follow their passions and never give up on their dreams,” says Ky-yah Roderiques. “I want listeners to feel empowered and motivated to pursue their goals, no matter what obstacles they may face.”

The release of “Light Up the Sky” follows Ky-yah’s successful debut single, “Friends” on all streaming platforms. With her unique blend of soul pop, Ky-yah Roderiques is quickly establishing herself as an artist to watch in the music industry.

“Light Up the Sky” will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 21st. For more information on Ky-yah Roderiques and her upcoming releases,

Visit her website at : https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kyyahroderiques/light-up-the-sky

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@ky-yahroderiques8866

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kyyyahroderiques