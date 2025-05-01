La Fleur Bancorp to Acquire Controlling Stake in SVCB

La Fleur Bank is acquiring controlling stake in St Vincent Co-operative Bank

La Fleur Bancorp Limited is pleased to confirm that it is now a shareholder in The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd. (SVCB) and has entered into agreements with multiple shareholders to acquire a controlling stake in the institution.

This represents a key step in our broader commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive financial sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the Eastern Caribbean.

This is an exciting time for SVCB as it celebrates 80 years of operations. This investment honors and builds upon the foundation of financial inclusion envisioned by the bank’s founders, reinforcing its legacy and preparing it for the next generation.

The proposed acquisition, currently under review by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in accordance with the Banking Act, aligns with La Fleur Bancorp’s mission to drive economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital innovation across St. Vincent and the Eastern Caribbean.

Fully committed to a transparent and collaborative regulatory process, La Fleur Bancorp aims, subject to regulatory approval, to position SVCB as a forward-looking, technology-driven financial institution, one that expands access, empowers entrepreneurs, and enhances regional competitiveness, while honouring SVCB’s proud legacy and ushering in a bold new chapter for banking in St. Vincent.

La Fleur Bancorp Limited is a Vincentian-majority financial services holding company headquartered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is building the future of banking and fintech across the Eastern Caribbean with a focus on modern, inclusive, and secure financial solutions.