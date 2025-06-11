LA Under Lockdown as Unrest Spreads

Los Angeles has been placed under lockdown since early this morning, following five days of violent unrest.

The restrictions, which begin at 8pm and continue for multiple days, cover about one square mile around downtown LA.

The mayor, Karen Bass, warned residents not to live or work in the area and warned law enforcement to arrest those breaking the curfew.

The mayor declared a local emergency after demonstrators torched vehicles, ransacked buildings, and assaulted officers.

Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a scathing televised address targeting President Trump within an hour of the curfew announcement.