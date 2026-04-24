Labour Day 2026 Activities Announced by SVG NLC

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Labour Congress (SVG NLC) proudly announce its calendar of activities for Labour Day 2026 under the theme “Safe Minds, Strong Workers, Better Workplaces.” This year’s theme highlights the critical importance of psychosocial well-being and occupational health and safety in building resilient workers and productive workplaces.

The SVG NLC invites workers, trade unions, employers, and the wider public to participate in the following events:

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Church Service

Venue: Wilson Hill New Testament Church of God

Time: 10:00 a.m.

This service will set a reflective tone for the week, recognizing the contributions of workers and seeking guidance for continued advocacy and unity.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Panel Discussion

Venue: Peace Memorial Hall

Time: 4:30 p.m.

The panel will bring together key stakeholders to examine issues surrounding mental health in the workplace, occupational safety standards, and strategies for fostering healthier work environments.

Friday, May 1, 2026

Labour Day March and Rally

Assembly Point: Peace Memorial Hall

End Point: Solidarity Carpark Inc.

Start Time: 3:00 p.m.

Workers and supporters are encouraged to march in solidarity, raising awareness and advocating for improved working conditions, fair treatment, and stronger protections for all.

The National Labour Congress calls on all Vincentians to stand united in promoting safe, healthy, and empowering workplaces. Together, we can build a future where workers are protected, valued, and empowered to thrive.