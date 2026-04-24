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Labour Day 2026 Activities Announced by SVG NLC

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Labour Congress (SVG NLC) proudly announce its calendar of activities for Labour Day 2026 under the theme “Safe Minds, Strong Workers, Better Workplaces.” This year’s theme highlights the critical importance of psychosocial well-being and occupational health and safety in building resilient workers and productive workplaces.

The SVG NLC invites workers, trade unions, employers, and the wider public to participate in the following events:

Sunday, April 26, 2026 

Church Service 

Venue: Wilson Hill New Testament Church of God 

Time: 10:00 a.m. 

This service will set a reflective tone for the week, recognizing the contributions of workers and seeking guidance for continued advocacy and unity.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 

Panel Discussion 

Venue: Peace Memorial Hall 

Time: 4:30 p.m. 

The panel will bring together key stakeholders to examine issues surrounding mental health in the workplace, occupational safety standards, and strategies for fostering healthier work environments.

Friday, May 1, 2026 

Labour Day March and Rally 

Assembly Point: Peace Memorial Hall 

End Point: Solidarity Carpark Inc. 

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. 

Workers and supporters are encouraged to march in solidarity, raising awareness and advocating for improved working conditions, fair treatment, and stronger protections for all.

The National Labour Congress calls on all Vincentians to stand united in promoting safe, healthy, and empowering workplaces. Together, we can build a future where workers are protected, valued, and empowered to thrive.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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