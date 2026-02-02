Labourer Denies Slapping Janitor in Kingstown

Labourer Charged with Assault

On February 1, 2026, police arrested and charged Dwight Taylor, a 37-year-old Labourer of Glen, with the offence of assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 48-year-old Janitor of Campden Park by slapping her on the left side of her face with his hands causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown.

Taylor appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 2, 2026, and pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was granted bail in the sum of $1, 500.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6AM-6PM. The matter was adjourned to March 6, 2026.