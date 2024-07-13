Labourer Faces Charges for Assault with Metal Chair in Rose Place

Labourer charged with Wounding

On July 7, 24, police arrested and charged Raffique Prince, a 30-year-old Labourer of Campden Park with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded, a 19-year-old Labourer of Rose Place by striking him on his face with a metal chair.

The offense occurred on July 4, 2024 at Rose Place.

Prince appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 11, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2000.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered not to have contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned to January 22, 2025.