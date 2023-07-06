LaDitra Mason of Grenada is Western Illinois University Int’l Presidential Scholar

LaDitra Mason of Frequente, St George’s has been named the recipient of the 2023 International Presidential Scholarship by Western Illinois University.

LaDitra won after three rounds of competition against a strong group of individuals with a 3.9 or better GPA.

The International Presidential Scholarship at Western Illinois University covers full tuition and expenses. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in meteorology and will graduate in May 2025.

LaDitra graduated from St Joseph’s Convent in St George’s in 2019 and T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) in 2021. Her ambition is to work as a professional meteorologist.

This past year, she attended WIU online and was recognized for her academic achievement and passion in her chosen profession. “I am thrilled to see LaDitra become the first Grenadian to receive this prestigious scholarship at Western Illinois University,” said Dr Randy Glean, Associate Vice President for Global Studies. “We have previously had winners from Barbados and Dominica.”

The Caribbean, according to WIU President Dr. Guiyou Huang, will be a major emphasis for Western Illinois University and its coalition partners for the foreseeable future. “We have set aside significant scholarship resources, as well as created the online to campus pathway, to help make WIU affordable for Caribbean Students,” president Huang explains. “We believe it is a privilege to host such outstanding students, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Grenada and the rest of the Caribbean.”

More than 25 Grenadians will begin degrees online or in person in August 2023, joining a student group of 120 or more from the Caribbean.

In August 2023, more than 60 new Caribbean students will arrive on campus, making this the largest regional contingent in history.