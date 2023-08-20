Land in Guyana could be used for agriculture by the BVI

The government of the British Virgin Islands is thinking about a proposal from Guyana to grow crops on land in that country.

This is what Dr. Karl Dawson, the Junior Minister for Agriculture, said when he met with officials in Guyana recently. He said they talked about the chance of BVI farmers growing food there.

“It came up, and the government of Guyana has something to offer. Barbados has land in Guyana that can be used for farming. So it’s not out of the question as we try to find ways to feed ourselves,” Dawson said last week at a press meeting.

Recently, the government of Guyana decided that Barbados farmers could use 50 acres of land to grow crops.

In the meantime, Dawson said that if the BVI made food in Guyana, shipping costs would be lower, making the idea work.

At the moment, shipping to and from Guyana is expensive because of how far away it is. However, with the finding of oil and the opening up of the Guyanese economy, shipping costs are expected to go down in the near future.