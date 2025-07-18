Lara blasts CWI for failing to keep players loyal

West Indies Legend Brian Lara Slammed West Indies Cricket Board & Blame Them For Not Doing Anything To Keep Players Loyal For The West Indies Cricket.

He Said : ” You have a lot of guys who are deciding on what to do with their careers. You have your aggressive players like Pooran who retired at 29. And honestly, it’s pretty clear why they did,

There are five or six leagues around the world, and they’re able to make a substantial amount of money playing in them.

I have no problem with that. The truth is, I don’t think the West Indies Cricket Board or the administration has done anything meaningful to keep players loyal to West Indies cricket—unlike what boards in countries like England, Australia, or even India have done.

So naturally, our players are going to look elsewhere. And when you see players like Kane Williamson or even South Africans making similar choices, you understand that these guys are just trying to provide for their families.”

He Further Said : ” As far as West Indies cricket is concerned, this is one of our biggest challenges. In the past, we played first-class cricket—and some of us even county cricket—with the goal of making it into the West Indies team.

Now, it’s almost the reverse. Players are using the West Indies team as a platform—a stepping stone—to secure T20 contracts elsewhere. And to be fair, that’s not the players’ fault.