Large quantity of cocaine seized in waters just off BVI

A large amount of cocaine was discovered in waters just off the coast of the British Virgin Islands.

The drugs were seized after cops halted a boat following a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, according to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF).

When speaking during a press conference yesterday, Police Commissioner Mark Collins did not disclose the weight or street worth of the cocaine.

However, he stated that the sum was large.

According to RVIPF, cops were on patrol off the eastern end of Tortola when they saw a suspicious motorboat and pursued it.

A second smuggling vessel assaulted the police boat, injuring numerous officers.

The RVIPF stated that the attacker was “quickly disabled” and that authorities were able to intercept their objective.

The drugs, as well as an illegal firearm, were seized by RVIPF and US Customs and Border Protection.

According to police, a second firearm and a considerable amount of ammunition were discovered during search warrants performed on a number of properties in the British Virgin Islands.

Several persons are currently being held by police.