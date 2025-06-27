Larry Howai appointed Governor of Trinidad Central Bank

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce extends its warm congratulations to Mr. Larry Howai on his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

Governor Howai’s long-standing executive career in banking and financial services and his previous tenure as Minister of Finance, position him uniquely to guide the Central Bank at this critical juncture in our nation’s economic development.

The Chamber continues to recognize the need for enhanced collaboration between financial regulators and the business community to strengthen foreign exchange availability, modernize payment systems, and improve access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and emerging industries. We are, therefore, encouraged by Governor Howai’s strong track record of strategic thinking, stakeholder engagement, and commitment to good governance.

The TT Chamber looks forward to constructive engagement with Governor Howai and the Central Bank as we collectively work to ensure that monetary policy continues to be an enabling force for sustainable national development. We remain available to share our recommendations and research findings with Governor Howai to facilitate discussions guided by sound market intelligence.

We wish Governor Howai every success as he assumes this important leadership role.