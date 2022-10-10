Las Tejerías landslide: More than 20 dead, 50 missing in Venezuela

The landslide in Las Tejerías has left more than 20 dead and more than 50 missing, according to the Venezuelan government.

The Venezuelan government confirmed on Monday that, regarding the heavy rains in various areas of the country, with an epicenter in Aragua, a shelter was activated in a barracks located in La Placera, Maracay, Aragua state, to welcome families who were affected by the tragedy that occurred in Las Tejerías.

At the same time, President Nicolás Maduro reported that his Government “remains deployed 24 hours a day, in order to provide protection and attention in any circumstance that arises,” as well as shelters will continue to be opened in different sectors of the capital of Aragua.

On Sunday, the president gave the order to Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the Social Cabinet to serve the community of Las Tejerías in the state of Aragua, while the town was declared a disaster and natural disaster zone.

During the morning of this Monday, the Minister of Water, Rodolfo Marco Torres, reported that “following the instruction of our president Nicolás Maduro we moved to Las Tejerías together with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to support the recovery tasks of the area affected by the landslide. We stand with the people in support and solidarity.”

Meanwhile, the National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) and the telephone operators Cantv, Movilnet, Movistar and Digitel reported that they are working together to restore Internet and mobile phone services in Las Tejerías.