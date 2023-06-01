St Lucian Lashley ‘Motto’ Winter honoured by US House of Representatives

Lashley “Motto” Winter was recognized by the US House of Representatives, the Atlanta Government, and Atlanta Carnival as a key personality in the soca industry after thirteen years.

Motto recalls his poor roots in Saint Lucia. As a kid, I rode bikes and played football. “To be respected in the soca industry and vital to the downtown carnival committee after thirteen years is beyond anything I could have imagined,” he said.

Motto’s cultural ambassadorship for Saint Lucia defines him. Despite his government position, he has shown his patriotism. He uses music and marketing to promote Saint Lucia’s blue, white, yellow, and black flag.

Motto’s impact on Saint Lucia’s entertainment scene is immense. “Being one of the pioneers of the Dennery Segment genre, I have witnessed its journey to the pinnacle of success it enjoys today,” he explained.

“My songs have transcended borders, shattered records, and made people wonder about Saint Lucian music. I’m proud to support local talent.”

“Many artists have worked for years without such an honor,” he said. This honor is for me and my admirers, supporters, and detractors. It confirms their trust.”

Motto thanked the Saint Lucian administration for its support and highlighted unity. He believes that working together may magnify the nation’s achievements. He hopes the Saint Lucian government recognizes collaboration and promotes local artists.

Motto hopes this accolade inspires budding artists and entertainers. “I want them to stay committed, humble, and consistent in their pursuit of success,” he stated. “Perseverance pays off.” Climb the ladder despite skepticism. My narrative may inspire future generations.”

Motto appreciates his opportunities as he basks in this honor. “Perseverance and passion have been my driving forces,” he concluded. I want to motivate others to relentlessly follow their aspirations like I did. Never giving up transforms.”

Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia declared May 27, 2023 “Motto Appreciation Day,” adding to Motto’s pride and honor.

Source : Loop News