Late show with Stephen Colbert ends May 2026

In a surprising announcement that has sent ripples through the entertainment industry, Stephen Colbert revealed that his iconic Late Show will come to an end in May 2026, effectively concluding CBS’s 33-year late-night legacy.

The news comes on the heels of Colbert’s recent public criticism of Paramount, CBS’s parent company, over its $16 million settlement with former President Donald Trump. Just days before the cancellation announcement, Colbert had boldly characterized the settlement as “a big fat bribe” during a provocative on-air segment.

During Thursday night’s taping, Colbert addressed the audience with characteristic wit and candor. “It’s not just the end of the show, it is the end of the Late Show on CBS,” he told stunned viewers, emphasizing that the program would not be replaced by another host.

Since taking over from David Letterman in 2015, Colbert transformed the Late Show into a sharp, politically charged comedy platform. His incisive political commentary and satirical interviews have made him a prominent voice in late-night television.

The cancellation signals a significant shift in late-night television landscape, potentially reflecting broader changes in media consumption and entertainment preferences. The decision coincides with Paramount’s pending $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, suggesting potential strategic realignments.

When Colbert announced the news, the studio audience responded with audible disappointment, reflecting the deep connection viewers have developed with the show over the past nine years.