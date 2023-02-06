St Lucia PM emphasizes early warning system during EW4ALL launch

Barbados hosts regional launch of Early Warnings for All Initiative

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre addressed the regional launch of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction’s Early Warnings for All Initiative on February 6, 2023.

His remarks underscored the importance of having effectively managed and data driven early warnings systems to reduce loss and damage to property and infrastructure, improve resilience and save lives and livelihoods from the ravages of natural hazards.