Launch of ‘Caribbean Farmers Without Borders’ takes place in St Lucia

Caribbean Farmers Without Borders was founded by Business Developer Joseph Doway in response to saving the Caribbean in response to Dr. Justin Ran’s February 2020 statement “That the Caribbean will become the poorest region in the world by 2050.

We wanted to create a Culture of Independence for our Agribusiness owners, focusing on higher trading option, greater yields to meet demand and more profitability for our members.

The aim of the initial 46 members from across the entire region was to address issues related to the need for financing, crop insurance, solutions to predial larceny, knowledge sharing, upskilling our members in business management, better logistics to improve the supply chain and creating more effective Value Food Chains.

Our vision is to create a strong brand for Caribbean produce as a whole.

The organization has a high number of female members which is really an important aspect for empowering our women in agriculture.

We assist our members through the preparation of Business Plans, Expressions of Interest, Responses for Proposals, Grant Applications, Business Development and introduction to new markets regionally and internationally.

Over the past two years, we have formed partnerships with Free World Trade Inc, based in South Carolina and responsible for sourcing agricultural products for buyers in the United States and the Caribbean. FWT is a contracted supplier for United Natural Foods Corporation Inc. (UNFI)

We have worked with C’TON Farms , Saint Lucia to create a unique State of the Art Farm Resort on 10 acres of farm land in Saint Lucia.

We have also partnered with Eagle Freight and Brokerage Services Ltd , Saint Lucia to have them provide our members with services covering worldwide shipping.

Caribbean Farmers Without Borders is now a partner of Shiver Premium Ice-cream, a top frozen desserts company operating in the Bahamas. That partnership has led to the development of Shiver Caribbean.

As the founder of CFWBs, I am having talks with Ms. LaToya D. McDonald , agency owner of Jones-McDonald Insurance Agency , Illinois , to develop a policy to cover the much-needed Crop Insurance for our members.

Caribbean Farmers Without Borders 5-year plan includes the opening of Brick-and-Mortar Farmers Indoor and Out Door Markets where the Caribbean Diaspora and other shoppers can purchase products, art and music specifically from the Caribbean.

Thanks to our supports such as Thrive Ltd , Carib Farm, Range Development, Inter-America Institute of Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), HomeGrown, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Yachting International Radio (Canada),

Source : CFWB