Lawyer Adrian Odle is now one of a slew of young people taking on leadership roles in St. Vincent’s governance structure.

Shackell Bobb, Anson Latchman, and Adrian Odle were chosen as bright and outstanding young people of the education revolution by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Friday.

Odle, a lawyer and lecturer, will lead the National Reparations Committee, often known as the National Reparations Commission.

Odle, 28, will head the government’s and the region’s efforts to achieve reparation for the Atlantic slave trade, slavery, and native genocide.

More announcements are likely soon, according to Gonsalves.