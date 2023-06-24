Guyanese lawyer elected as a IACHR Commissioner for 2024-2027

Dr Christopher Bulkan elected to IACHR

Dr. Christopher Arif Bulkan, a Guyanese attorney, was chosen as a Commissioner to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Friday at the 53rd Regular Session of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Washington D.C.

Bulkan will be in office from 2024 until 2027.

Twenty-seven of the OAS’s 32 members backed his nomination.

Bulkan was recommended for the position by the Guyanese government “on the basis of his extensive experience in human rights as an advocate, jurist, academic, and policy adviser.”

Bulkan previously served as an expert member of the UN Human Rights Committee from 2019 to 2022. He was elected Vice-Chair of that Committee for the years 2021-2022.

Bulkan is the first Guyanese-born member of the IACHR since its inception in 1959.