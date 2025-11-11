Jomo compares pre-election rhetoric to US Capitol riot risks

Jomo Thomas Condemns PM’s Call for Supporters to “Come Out,” Warns of Dangerous Precedent

Prominent lawyer and political commentator Jomo Thomas has sharply criticized Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for what he described as a “dangerous” and “irresponsible” call for Unity Labour Party (ULP) supporters to take to the streets in the event of post election unrest.

Speaking on Boom Radio’s morning show, Thomas expressed deep concern over remarks made by the Prime Minister, who reportedly urged his party’s base to mobilize if “sore losers” a reference to opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) supporters attempt to create confusion or disrupt the peace following the November 27 general elections.

“I took great exception to that,” Thomas said. “Dr. Gonsalves is not only the Prime Minister he is also the Minister of National Security. That means he has ultimate authority over the police force. His first call should have been to the Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams, to ensure law and order not to his political base.”

Thomas argued that the Prime Minister’s statement undermines public confidence in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and could be interpreted as a “dog whistle” a coded signal encouraging partisan mobilization. “It gives the impression that he doesn’t trust the security forces to protect the country,” Thomas said. “It’s reminiscent of what we saw in the United States on January 6, 2021.”

The comparison to the Capitol riot where supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed Congress following an election loss underscored Thomas’ warning about the risks of political rhetoric escalating into real world conflict.

Thomas’ remarks come amid heightened political tensions and follow his earlier appeals for calm and nonviolence during the campaign season.

He has urged both ULP and NDP leaders to avoid inflammatory language and focus on policy based campaigning.

“Political parties are on the hustings trying to win votes, but we spend a lot of time dealing with trivialities and we get away from the real issues confronting the country,” Thomas said.