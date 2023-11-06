According to ACP Trevor Bailey, there has been an increase in some criminal activities in the Layou district.

Delano Patrick was shot multiple times on October 15, and Tambu Patrick was shot and Killed in Layou on Sunday night, bringing the country’s homicide toll to 47.

ACP Trevor Bailey on Monday stated that the Commissioner of Police would have met with his executive and gazetted officers on Monday morning, and that specific measures will be applied immediately in the Layou district.

”The residents in Layou could be comforted to know that the police will not walk away, we will be relentless, and we will, as far as humanly practicable, perform our duties to ensure that public peace is maintained and that the citizens of SVG and more can walk the streets at any time and feel comfortable”.

”You will see the police; you will feel the police; there are times when you may be inconvenienced, but be assured that the inconvenience that you may experience is in the best interest of residents of Layou and the surrounding areas”, Bailey stated.

Bailey stated that the police force is concerned about the level of crime in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and that every member of the force is dedicated to ensuring that crime is kept to a minimum and dispatched with urgency to get a handle on the matter.