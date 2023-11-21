Layou residents to hold March & Rally against Crime, Violence on Friday

“LOVE IS THE ANSWER”- MARCH AND RALLY AGAINST CRIME AND VIOLENCE IN LAYOU

The Layou Community in collaboration with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host a March and Rally against Crime and Violence on Friday November 24, 2023, under the theme “LOVE IS THE ANSWER.”

The march will commence at 10:00 am at Velox Corner, through Rutland Vale, Cashville, onto the Layou Public Road then to the Layou Waterfront to commence the rally.

During the rally, brief remarks will be delivered by the Divisional Commander of the South Western Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Nigel Butcher, Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, Parliamentary Representative, Dr. Hon. Orando Brewster, and a pledge by a member of the Layou Police Youth Club.

There will be a short exhortation. Special prayers will also be rendered by members of the clergy for the following groupings:

The Community at large

Law Enforcement Officers

Community Leaders

Youths

There will be other special renditions including performances by Dr. Alston “Becket” Cyrus and others. Persons participating in the march and rally are encouraged to wear white.