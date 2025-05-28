Ad image

Layou man charged for assaulting 9-Year-old student


Labourer Charged with Assault

On May 25, 2025, police arrested and charged Juwani Joseph, a 28-year-old labourer of Layou, with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that on May 1, 2025, the accused assaulted a nine-year-old student of the same address by lifting her five-year-old brother and throwing him onto her head, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

Joseph was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety He is expected to appear before the Layou Magistrate’s Court on May 29, 2025, to answer the charge.

