Layou man charged with attempted murder

Labourer Charged with Attempted Murder

On February 23, 2026, police arrested and charged Enrique John, a 29-year-old Labourer of Layou, with the offence of attempted murder.

According to investigations, the accused did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence, by shooting a 27-year-old labourer of Layou in his chest with a gun.

The offence was committed in Layou on November 2, 2025. John appeared before the Serious Offences Court where he was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.00ECC with one surety.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Layou Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6:30a.m. and 6:00p.m.

Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. He is to surrender all travel documents and seek the courts permission to leave the state and a curfew was imposed.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the serious Offences Court on March 3, 2026.