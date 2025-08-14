Layou man pleads guilty to stealing liquor ,damaging property

Layou Labourer Charged with Burglary and Damage to Property

On August 8,2025, police arrested and charged Philbert Stephens, a 22-year-old Labourer of Layou with the offence of Burglary and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused entered the bar belonging to a 53-year-old Resident of Layou, as a trespasser and stole two (2) bottles of Hennesey valued at $1062.00 ECC, one (1) bottle of Vodka valued at $144.00 ECC and two bottles of Campari valued at $90.00 ECC – total value of the items are $1296.00 ECC and $390.00 ECC in cash respectively.

He was further charged with damaging one (1) Leaver Lock valued at $65.00 ECC and one wooden door panel valued at $380.00 ECC without lawful excuse – total value $445.00 ECC – the property of the same complainant- by pulling it with his hands intending to damage same.

The offences were committed between August 9, 2025, and August 11, 2025, in Pembroke. Stephens appeared before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on August 13, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charges. For the offence of Burglary, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for ten months. He was also ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $1,620.00 ECC in four months. If he defaults payment, he will spend six months at His Majesty’s Prison.

For the offence of Damage to Property, he was ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $445.00 ECC in two months, if he defaults, he will spend six months at His Majesty’s Prison. He was also placed on a bond for one year, if he defaults, he will be fined $1,500.00 ECC.