Layou Police Youth Club Receives $1000 Donation from 4×4 Pathfinders Club of St. Lucia, Compliments Rayneau Construction, St. Vincent.

The Layou Police Youth Club is thrilled to announce the generous donation of $1000 from the 4×4 Pathfinders Club of St. Lucia, compliments Rayneau Company.

The cheque was handed over by the club’s secretary, Ms. Cleopatra Anthony to Mr. Nyron Collis, Coordinator of the Layou Police Youth Club. This significant contribution will greatly support the club’s ongoing initiatives to empower and engage young people in the Layou community.

The Layou Police Youth Club, in collaboration with the RSVGPF, aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for youth to participate in positive activities, develop essential life skills, and foster a sense of community responsibility.

Through various programs and events, the club promotes personal growth, social interaction, and leadership among its members.

The 4×4 Pathfinders Club of St. Lucia, renowned for its commitment to community development, recognizes the importance of investing in the future of young people. Their generous donation of $1000 will enable the Layou Police Youth Club to expand its existing programs and enhance the resources available to the members. The 4×4 Pathfinders Club recently participated in SVG’s 44th Anniversary of Independence celebration.

“We are immensely grateful to the 4×4 Pathfinders Club of St. Lucia, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Rayneau of St. Vincent for their kind contribution,” said Mr. Nyron Collis, Coordinator of the Layou Police Youth Club. “This donation will go a long way in supporting our efforts to empower the youth in our community, providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and make positive contributions.”

The Layou Police Youth Club plans to utilize the funds to organize educational workshops, recreational activities, and community service projects. These initiatives will help equip young people with the necessary skills and values to become active and responsible members of society.

The Layou Police Youth Club expresses its sincere gratitude to the 4×4 Pathfinders Club of St. Lucia and Rayneau of St. Vincent for their support and commitment to youth development. Their contribution exemplifies the power of collaboration and community engagement in nurturing the potential of young individuals.

The RSVGPF, in partnership the Police Youth Clubs, is dedicated to empowering and engaging young people in the community of Layou and its surrounding areas through various programs.

Mr. Junior Simmons, Superintendent of Police and the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, President of the 4×4 Pathfinders Club, Mr. Troy Philomon, and other members of the travelling contingent were present at the handing over ceremony at the main port in Kingstown.