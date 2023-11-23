Layou shooting takes murder toll to 50, hours before anti-crime rally

St Vincent (SVG) murder toll jumps to 50

St Vincent police are investigating a shooting death in the mountains of Layou which occurred on Thursday evening. Layou is a Central Leeward town on the island’s west coast.

While details are still vague at the time of publication, it was reported that one man was killed while another was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The latest death brings the island’s murder toll to 50.

Layou has recently been in the headlines for the murder of Leon Gaymes, who was shot on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Delano Patrick’s death, alias “Smokes”, a thirty-three (33) year-old worker also of Layou was shot and killed on October 15, 2023, in Middle Street, Layou.

On November 6, ACP Trevor Bailey stated that some criminal activity in the Layou district had increased.

Bailey stated at the time that the Commissioner of Police would have met with his executive and gazetted officers and that quick action would be taken in the Layou district.

On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Layou Community, in partnership with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, will hold a march and demonstration against crime and violence under the theme “LOVE IS THE ANSWER.”