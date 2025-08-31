‘Laziness dressed in campaign colors’ Open letter to NDP Southern Grenadines candidate

An Open Letter to the NDP Candidate for the Southern Grenadines,

Let us cut to the chase.

You are running to represent a vibrant, resilient, and culturally rich community, one that deserves more than lip service and last-minute handshakes. Yet here we are, watching you attempt to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory on behalf of your party, ONE MORE TIME. Sir, the bare minimum that you have consistently given is not leadership, it is laziness dressed up in campaign colors.

The people of the Southern Grenadines are not props meant to just pop up to the polling stations and vote NDP as they have historically done. They are farmers, fishers, creatives, entrepreneurs, elders, and youth who deserve a representative that shows up, listens, and works. Not just when the cameras are rolling at funerals, graduation or the ballots are near, but consistently, visibly, and with heart.

If you want votes, earn them. Show us you care. Not with vague promises or simple expectations, but with action. Be present. Be accountable. Be the kind of leader who does not just want the title but understands the weight of the responsibility that comes with it.

Because right now? You’re giving “I deserve to be here just because” energy. That is simply not enough…not now. Circumstances have drastically shifted for the Southern Grenadines and more of the same laziness from you that was accepted before in the name of party, will no longer be.

Why should the people vote for you if you have not proven you deserve it? Although this may seem like a popularity contest, it is not, it is a call to serve; and right now you are neither wining in service nor popularity.

It is more than time to clean up your act, step up your game, and start showing the Southern Grenadines that you are ready to work for them, not just sit on a stage at a graduation or in the back seat at a funeral.

We are watching. And we are not impressed…yet.