Leacock condemns attack on Nadia & her mother

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Public Service St. Clair Leacock expressed deep dismay following a brutal domestic attack in Clare Valley that left government official Nadia Slater and her mother hospitalized with severe injuries.

According to Leacock, who received an official briefing from the police high command early the next morning, police were called to Slater’s home around 3:00 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

Slater, who serves as the head of the government’s API unit, reportedly heard a knock at her door, recognised the individual upon stepping out, and was then severely beaten with the assailant’s hands and a gas bottle.

After grievously injuring Slater, the attacker identified by authorities as an associated family member proceeded to inflict severe bodily blows on her mother.

Speaking on the aftermath of the violence, Leacock visited the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to check on their medical conditions and offer comfort. He conveyed assurances of support from the Prime Minister and the government during the visit.

Leacock described finding Slater “pummeled very very seriously,” noting that she was unable to hold a full conversation and could only communicate by nodding.

Her mother’s condition appeared even more critical. A female police corporal at the hospital described the location of the attack as a “very bloody scene,” and Leacock observed from a distance that the mother appeared to be in a semi-unconscious state. She was reportedly suffering from significant internal bleeding and was repeatedly bringing up blood both at the home and at the hospital.

The suspected assailant turned himself in to the police without any resistance. He is currently under police arrest while investigations continue and appropriate charges are prepared.

Reflecting on the tragic event, Leacock wished both women a speedy recovery and lamented the interruption of peace in the community. “It’s not the St. Vincent and the Grenadines that we want,” he stated, adding, “Every time we seem to start enjoying a little bit of peace and quiet, you know, something shows up and robs us of that. But this too will pass”.