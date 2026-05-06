Leacock issues blunt ultimatum, ‘fall in line or resign’

Deputy PM Leacock Issues Ultimatum to Public Servants

St Vincent Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock has delivered a sharp warning to senior public servants, demanding strict loyalty to the Dr. Friday administration and accusing the Leader of the Opposition of actively trying to sabotage the government’s agenda.

In a recent address, Leacock said that the Opposition Leader has been regularly contacting permanent secretaries to “pour poison into the system”.

According to Leacock, the opposition is deliberately attempting to slow down government machinery in an effort to make the New Democratic Party (NDP) a “one-term government”.

He further criticized the opposition leader for harboring a “savior” complex, noting that he insultingly referred to the ruling party as “Barabus” (Barabbas) while projecting himself as Christlike.

Turning his attention to the civil service, Leacock reminded senior officials that they must not be “reckless with their oath of office” and are expected to faithfully serve the government of the day.

He made it clear that while permanent secretaries are the administrative heads of their respective ministries, they must report directly to government ministers, who serve as the political heads.

Leacock strongly condemned the idea of civil servants attempting to run “parallel governments” by ignoring the directives, policies, and programs set by the elected administration.

“You’ll have to fall in line with the policies and the program of the Dr. Friday government,” Leacock declared, adding that if public servants cannot do so, they should resign and “do your own thing”.

He warned that ministers will no longer tolerate any open disregard for their vision and direction.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the administration’s past willingness to act professionally and overlook previous political differences should not be mistaken for weakness.

He firmly stated that the government is not “dumb, dotish, and stupid,” and will not allow civil servants to carry out actions that are inimical to the administration’s interests.