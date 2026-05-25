Leacock leads SVG delegation to CPU conference in Bahamas

St. Vincent Participates in 28th Caribbean Postal Union Conference in Bahamas

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation is currently participating in the 28th Annual Caribbean Postal Union (CPU) Conference and the 21st Meeting of the Caribbean Council of Ministers of Postal Affairs (CCMPA), being held in Nassau, Bahamas, from May 25th to May 29th, 2026.

The delegation is headed by Major the Honourable St. Claire A. Leacock, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, and Minister in charge of the Postal Corporation.

Serving as Assistant Head of Delegation is Mr. Marlon Bute, Chairman of the SVG Postal Corporation Board of Directors. Also forming part of the delegation are Mrs. June Jacqueline Adams Ollivierre, Director of the SVG Postal Corporation, and Ms. Desiree Robinson, Executive Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister.

The conference brings together regional postal leaders, ministers, regulators, international postal representatives, and policy makers to address the future of postal services in a rapidly changing global environment.

Among the major themes under discussion are digital transformation, artificial intelligence, logistics and transportation, postal resilience, trade facilitation, e commerce expansion, cybersecurity, postal payments systems, regional cooperation, disaster preparedness, innovation, and governance reform.

The conference is being held under the theme:

“Leading for Resilience – Transforming Caribbean Post for a Connected Future.”

The participation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines comes at an important period for the SVG Postal Corporation as the Government intensifies efforts to modernise and reposition the institution to better serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deputy Prime Minister Leacock has made clear his intention to strengthen and transform the Postal Corporation by expanding its services, improving operational efficiency, embracing innovation, and adapting the institution to the realities of a modern, fast moving, digitally connected world where speed, reliability, adaptability, and customer service are increasingly critical.

The Minister has also emphasised the importance of learning from regional and international experiences as postal corporations across the world confront declining traditional mail volumes, changing consumer expectations, increasing competition, technological disruption, and the growing dominance of digital commerce and rapid delivery systems.

As part of that transformation process, entrepreneur and businessman Mr. Marlon Bute, who brings extensive experience in business development, operations, customer service, and organisational management, was recently appointed Chairman of the SVG Postal Corporation Board of Directors with a mandate to assist in helping chart a new strategic direction for the organisation.

Speaking from Nassau, Mr. Bute said the conference presents an important opportunity for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to better understand the challenges, opportunities, and evolving realities confronting postal services regionally and internationally.

“We recognise that postal corporations throughout the Caribbean and around the world are operating in a period of tremendous change and disruption. Traditional models are under pressure, consumer expectations are changing rapidly, and institutions must evolve or risk becoming irrelevant.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the leadership of the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister, is deliberate in its intention to turn the SVG Postal Corporation around, to make it more efficient, more modern, more responsive, more technologically adaptable, and more relevant to the needs of our people and businesses.

For us, this conference is an important learning experience and an opportunity to wet our feet, as it were, as we begin charting the way forward. We are fortunate to have the guidance and experience of the Director, Mrs. Ollivierre, and the senior staff of the Corporation, but we are also approaching this process with open minds, fresh energy, and a willingness to embrace innovation and reform,” Mr. Bute stated.

The delegation is expected to participate in discussions relating to regional postal cooperation, postal logistics, transportation systems, e commerce opportunities, digital services, postal banking and payments systems, customs processes, resilience funding, governance matters, and the future strategic direction of Caribbean postal services.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation remains committed to improving service delivery, increasing efficiency, modernising operations, and exploring new opportunities capable of making the institution more sustainable and better positioned to serve the public in the years ahead.