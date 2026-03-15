Deputy PM to lead delegation to Taiwan

All Vincentians in Taiwan are cordially invited to a Meet & Greet with Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This will be the first visit of the new administration to the South East Asian nation since winning the 2025 election.

Other members of his delegation includes Minister Shevern John and Senator Lavern King.

A press release noted that this will be a wonderful opportunity for Vincentians living, studying, and working in Taiwan to engage in meaningful conversation, share their thoughts, and connect with the Deputy Prime Minister.

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026

Time: 5:45 PM – 8:20 PM

Location:

1F, Social Hall, Diplomatic Quarter

No. 7, Lane 62, Tianmu West Road

Shilin District, Taipei City