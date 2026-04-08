Leacock warns crime narratives threaten SVG tourism

Minister of National Security St Clair Leacock is cautioning the public and the media that continuing to highlight violence and crime could severely damage the reputation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as a desirable tourist destination.

Speaking about the public’s focus on crime, Leacock recounted a recent conversation he had on a local beach with a visitor from the United States. The American expressed the belief that St. Vincent is an “out of order” country and a “violent place to go”.

Leacock warned that if this narrative continues to be heavily promoted, it will “demarcate St. Vincent as a place to be and place to visit,” ultimately hurting the nation’s brand.

The Minister contrasted this negative perception with the reality of the recent Easter weekend, noting that thousands of people safely enjoyed boat rides, beach picnics, and parties across the Grenadine Islands without any incidents of violence.

However, he pointed out that a single homicide the week prior had overshadowed the peaceful holiday, causing people to unfairly define the entire country by that one violent incident.

Leacock acknowledged the difficulty of making a “decent pivot” in the national conversation, noting that whenever leaders attempt to rebrand St. Vincent as a safe and happy place for visitors, a new incident can instantly pull the narrative back into a “violent discussion”.

To combat this, Leacock is calling for a concerted effort to “brand St. Vincent differently as a country that visitors could be comfortable and be happy and assured”.

He specifically challenged radio stations, broadcasters, and societal influencers to get on board with fixing the country’s image.He stated, citizens must decide “what kind of St. Vincent do we want,” advocating for a more orderly society that balances times of party and merriment with reverence.