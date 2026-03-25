Leacock withholds specific vehicle numbers from Taiwan

Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock stated that he expressly requested assistance from Taiwan for vehicles to support the local police force, the cadet force, and the national commission on crime prevention.

He noted that he had already communicated the quantities to the resident ambassador before leaving St. Vincent and the Grenadines so Taiwan would have a “heads up,” and he reiterated the request upon arriving in Taiwan.

While he expressed strong confidence that the vehicles and additional requested hardware would be provided by Taiwan, Leacock refused to publicly disclose the exact number of vehicles he asked for, explaining that it would not be appropriate to detail the full extent of the expected contribution at the press conference.