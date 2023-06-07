Leader of On Tour calypso tent apologizes to PM Gonsalves over Zion I song

Hon. Prime Minister Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, greetings.

I am emailing you firstly as a comrade and long-lasting friend and leader of the On Tour calypso tent.

Offering to you my sincere apology for the rendition of Zion I song at our show dated 1 st June 2023 at the Russell auditorium.

After our executive would have made a decision to exclude him from the cast because of his libelous lyrics he pledged to us that he would change the lines and sing alternative lyrics which he had practice, he also told us that he was advise by his lawyer that what lyrics he had before was defamatory.

On the night of the show, I was caught off guard by his of deception singing the song in the manner that was already expelled from the Tent, I will accept that we made several errors; because it took a long time convincing him to change his lyrics, we should have paid close attention when he was introduced to be at a strategic position for any unforeseen circumstances, and 2 we should of inform the musicians to stop the music if he is singing the wrong song.

With these errors and a careful reflection on the night I am asking your forgiveness and by extension all of the other persons who Zion I have negatively impacted.

Our tent have since made a decision to terminate his membership to avoid any other deception to put our organization in disrepute. I am asking humbled apologies and promises that such an error will not repeat itself under my leadership of the On Tour calypso tent.

I hope our relationship will always be one of mutual respect. love comrade.

Yours Respectfully,

Grantley `Ipa’ Constance