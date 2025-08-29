Leading Jamaican Entities Invest in Youth to Bridge Environmental Policy and Action

Young people remain ‘almost invisible’ in the policymaking processes that will shape their futures, despite comprising a global population of 1.2 billion and being central to 90 UN Sustainable Development Goal indicators, according to a recent UN policy brief. In the Caribbean, where climate threats are accelerating, youth are stepping forward as key drivers of regional environmental solutions. The inaugural Caribbean Youth Environment and Climate Change Conference, set for September 9–12 at the Jamaica Conference Centre, marks a shift from youth consultation to youth leadership in environmental and climate policy and action.

Held under the theme “Securing Our Planet for Current and Future Generations,” the event will bring together young leaders from across CARICOM to engage decision-makers on issues ranging from renewable energy and biodiversity to climate finance and health resilience.

This youth-led approach has drawn support from leading Jamaican organizations, including the Tourism Enhancement Fund and GraceKennedy Foundation, alongside regional and international partners such as MercyCorps, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, the United Nations Environment Programme Cartagena Convention, and the Global Environment Facility.

“We are proud to support this historic moment. It reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and building sustainable communities,” shared Mrs. Caroline Mahfood, CEO of GraceKennedy Foundation. “Most importantly, it ensures young people are at the forefront of shaping decisions that will define their future.”

“The backing of both Jamaican and international partners really validates what we want to achieve,” said Mario Galbert, CYCC’s Executive Coordinator. “Their aid shows that the region believes in the power of youth to not only contribute to policy, but to drive actions that safeguard our Caribbean future.”

Recognizing the urgent need for fresh perspectives, the conference will harness contributions from young leaders and underscore that youth engagement is essential for shaping a resilient Caribbean. Organizers welcome continued collaboration to ensure lasting impact. By investing in this conference, sponsors are helping to equip the Caribbean’s next generation to influence policy, lead climate action, and strengthen resilience across the region.