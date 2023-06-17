Learie Jospeh, T&T’s Comedy Icon, announces his retirement

Trinidad and Tobago’s most loved comedian, Learie Joseph says he’s going out with a bang. Satisfied that he has brought tremendous joy to the hearts of hundreds of thousands, worldwide, over his many years in the entertainment business, Joseph is announcing his retirement. In 2023, Learie Joseph celebrates his 50th anniversary in the comedy business.. “I’ve lived out my dream,” he admits, and now, with the curtains set to come down on his illustrious career in comedy, he says he will do it the only way he knows how. “I have to go out just as heartily as I’ve always been,” he explained, highlighting that a 100- show tour is planned to give fans across the world, their fill of pure Learie Joseph comedy.

The Learie Joseph – Laugh With Me One Last Time Retirement Tour kicks off August 19th in Central Trinidad. “We have a super-hilarious show packaged for production by our team, in close collaboration with Learie and his team,” explained Caribbean event producer, Randy Glasgow. He explained that the show will be supported by a great comedic lineup of guests who’ll each bring something different to this historic show.

The tour will take the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago, including venues in Diego Martin, Siparia, Princes Town, Couva, Port Of Spain, San Fernando, Roxborough, Scaborough and La Brea, before hosting audiences regionally, in Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Dominica and internationally, in Toronto, Montreal, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Connecticut, Staten Island, Detroit and London.

“Learie Jospeh is one a kind. He is one of the Caribbean’s most thrilling live comedians and we at Randy Glasgow Productions have seen, first hand, the impact of his humor on the lives of people, from all walks of life,” said Glasgow. Learie, often called the Caribbean’s funniest man, has never failed to live up to the expectations of fans. It can be assured that his comedic delivery will be nothing short of spectacular as he gracefully makes way for the up-andcoming acts in the industry. For information on the Learie Jospeh – Laugh With Me One Last Time Retirement Tour, follow @randyglasgowproductions on all social media platforms.