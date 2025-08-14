Learn Spanish, discover Venezuelan culture – free enrollment

Learn Spanish and Discover Venezuelan Culture

September 8th – December 4th, 2025

Organized by: Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” – Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Learn one of the most spoken languages in the world

Explore Venezuelan music, history, gastronomy & traditions

Boost your career & academic opportunities

COURSE LEVELS & SCHEDULES

LEVEL 1 (Beginners)

Face-to-Face – 25 places per group

Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

LEVEL 3

Face-to-Face – 12 places

Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

LEVEL 4

Face-to-Face– 12 places

Mon & Wed | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

LEVEL 5

Face-to-Face– 12 places

Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Classes Start: Monday, September 8th, 2025

Registration: August 14th – August 29th, 2025

Sign Up Here: