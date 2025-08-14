Learn Spanish, discover Venezuelan culture – free enrollment

Learn Spanish and Discover Venezuelan Culture
September 8th – December 4th, 2025
Organized by: Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” – Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
Learn one of the most spoken languages in the world
Explore Venezuelan music, history, gastronomy & traditions
Boost your career & academic opportunities
COURSE LEVELS & SCHEDULES
LEVEL 1 (Beginners)
Face-to-Face – 25 places per group
Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 3
Face-to-Face – 12 places
Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 4
Face-to-Face– 12 places
Mon & Wed | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 5
Face-to-Face– 12 places
Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Classes Start: Monday, September 8th, 2025
Registration: August 14th – August 29th, 2025
Sign Up Here: