Learn Spanish, discover Venezuelan culture – free enrollment

Press Release
1 Min Read

Learn Spanish and Discover Venezuelan Culture

September 8th – December 4th, 2025

Organized by: Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and The Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” – Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Learn one of the most spoken languages in the world
Explore Venezuelan music, history, gastronomy & traditions
Boost your career & academic opportunities

COURSE LEVELS & SCHEDULES

LEVEL 1 (Beginners)
Face-to-Face – 25 places per group

Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 3
Face-to-Face – 12 places

Tue & Thu | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 4
Face-to-Face– 12 places

Mon & Wed | 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
LEVEL 5
Face-to-Face– 12 places

Mon & Wed | 5:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Classes Start: Monday, September 8th, 2025
Registration: August 14th – August 29th, 2025
Sign Up Here:

