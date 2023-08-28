LearningHub Group unveils comprehensive website for (CPEA) Preparation

LearningHub Group, the pioneering force behind eLearning in the Caribbean since 2005, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art website, www.cpeaprep.com, designed to assist students preparing for the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

For as low as US$1 per week, students will be granted unrivalled access to an array of resources, including ebooks, instructional videos, topic-specific quizzes, mock examinations, and interactive live Zoom sessions. This platform merges LearningHub Group’s longstanding commitment to educational excellence with innovative digital tools to offer an unparalleled learning experience.

Having solidified strong partnerships with numerous Caribbean governments over nearly two decades, LearningHub Group remains at the forefront of eLearning solutions in the region. The company’s profound experience and dedication are evident in this new venture, ensuring students receive the highest quality preparation for their CPEA examinations.

Parents across the Caribbean are urged to capitalize on this golden opportunity by visiting www.cpeaprep.com to register their children. LearningHub Group’s track record guarantees students an enriching and effective preparation journey for their CPEA assessments.