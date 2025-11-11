Ad image
St Lucian man killed in lowmans mountains

Times Staff

Body Discovered in Lowmans Leeward Mountains

Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of a body in the Lowmans Leeward Mountains about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Lee-Chang Anthony, a 32-year-old Farmer who resided at Long Wall, Kingstown.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue, a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on November 12, 2025 to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist is encouraged to contact:

  • CID/Major Crimes Unit: 456-1810
  • Questelles Police Station: 458-4200
  • Police Emergency: 999 / 911

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
