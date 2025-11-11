St Lucian man killed in lowmans mountains

Body Discovered in Lowmans Leeward Mountains

Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of a body in the Lowmans Leeward Mountains about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Lee-Chang Anthony, a 32-year-old Farmer who resided at Long Wall, Kingstown.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue, a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on November 12, 2025 to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist is encouraged to contact:

CID/Major Crimes Unit: 456-1810

Questelles Police Station: 458-4200

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.