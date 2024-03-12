Legal Notice For Fransica Brackin

REPUBLIC OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Family and Children Division

(Family Court Sub-Division)

No. FH: 00400/2024

Between

MICHAEL DE MATAS Applicant

And

FRANSICA BRACKIN Respondent

To: Fransica Brackin – Address unknown

TAKE NOTICE that on the 22nd January 2024 a Notice of Application was filed against you by MICHAEL DE MATAS in the Family Court of Trinidad & Tobago.

AND ALSO TAKE NOTICE that as part of an order made by the Honourable Madame Justice Ramkerrysingh on the 2nd February 2024 the Applicant was directed to effect substituted service of the Petition on you by this advertisement in a daily newspaper of general circulation in St Vincent and the Grenadines once per week for two (2) consecutive weeks.

If you desire to defend this action, you must state this within twenty-one (21) days after the date of the second advertisement, by you filing an Acknowledgement of Service (Form 5) at the Registry of the Family Court of Trinidad and Tobago, Cipriani Place, No. 4 Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain, through the e-filing portal at https://eservices.ttlawcourts.org ; or alternatively at the Court Office (Tel. Number 223-1060; Fax. Number 624-0557). Copies of the Notice of Application and related documents as well as the Acknowledgment of Service are available at the said Registry and can be requested through [email protected] or at the Court office.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that the matter is fixed for hearing on Thursday 2nd May 2024 at 11:40 am via video link . IN DEFAULT of you filing an Acknowledgement of Service, the Court may proceed in your absence and may make any order it considers appropriate, including granting the divorce.

Dated this 2nd day of February 2024

By the Court,

Deputy Registrar

Family Court Sub-Division

Family and Children Division of the High Court