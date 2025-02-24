RSVGPF Apprehends Suspect in 2023 Murder Case

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) On February 24, 2025, arrested and charged Lemar Isaacs, a 23-year-old labourer of Mc Kies Hill, with the offence of Murder.

Isaacs is accused of causing the shooting death of 31-year-old Mark Williams, a Vendor of New Montrose, with malice aforethought at Block 2000 on September 09, 2023.

Isaacs is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court on February 24, 2025 for arraignment. He is not expected to enter a plea.