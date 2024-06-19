Vincentian Achiever Lenisha Fergus Excels academically and professionally

Lenisha Fergus has reached a significant milestone in her academic and professional journey, highlighting her remarkable progress from Diamonds, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to the United States. Her story is one of ambition, hard work, and a commitment to making a difference in public health.

Ten years ago, Lenisha left the comfort of her home to pursue her studies in Pennsylvania, USA. Despite numerous challenges, her unwavering determination to excel remained steadfast. In May 2022, Lenisha graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Gwynedd Mercy University, and her academic journey did not stop there. She continued to advance her education at Drexel University, earning her Master’s degree in Public Health with a minor in Maternal and Child Health and Infectious Diseases on June 13, 2024.

Lenisha’s academic achievements are paralleled by her professional contributions. Currently, she works at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital as a Clinical Research Coordinator, where her skills and expertise are making a significant impact. Her aspirations extend further, aiming for a position at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where she hopes to contribute to global health initiatives.

Lenisha is the daughter of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. Leonard Fergus and Mrs. Roszim Fergus. Her journey is a testament to the support and values instilled by her family, alongside her own perseverance and ambition.

We extend heartfelt congratulations to Lenisha Fergus on her outstanding achievements. We wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.