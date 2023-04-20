Lensley Wolfe, former Chief Justice of Jamaica, dies

Today, the Caribbean Court of Justice joins the people of Jamaica in mourning the passing of Mr Justice Lensley Wolfe, who served as the Chief Justice of Jamaica from 1996-2007.

Chief Justice Wolfe will always be remembered for his tireless work ethic, integrity and forthrightness. His contribution to Jamaican and indeed, Caribbean jurisprudence is well-known among members of the legal fraternity throughout the region and even further afield. His opinions were well-reasoned, clear, down-to-earth, and practical. I am grateful for the opportunity to have benefitted from his wisdom and experience on several occasions.

Additionally, his commitment to improving access to justice for all Jamaicans has inspired generations of attorneys and judicial officers and remains one of the most enduring aspects of his legacy. He will forever be remembered as a resolute champion of justice and will be sadly missed.

The Caribbean has lost one of its finest jurists. On behalf of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I extend condolences to his family and my judicial colleagues in Jamaica.

The Hon Mr Justice Adrian Saunders,

President, Caribbean Court of Justice