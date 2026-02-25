Let us be better, not bitter

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk about removing all Labour supporters from within the system since the New Democratic Party took office. I want to speak from a place of real understanding.

For more than 25 years, the ULP held power, and many of us, myself included, felt the weight of victimisation. I was arrested more than once during protests. My home was raided. I experienced losses that can’t all be put into words. So I truly understand why NDP supporters are crying out for change. That pain is real, and it didn’t come from nowhere.

Now is the time for us to walk together. We cannot allow anger to shape the future we are trying to build. We have to pause and ask ourselves hard questions.

For example in my case, who should I hold my anger against? The officers who were just following orders? People within the system who did not directly harm me or others? Or those who sat at the very top and created the environment where victimization thrived?

If we are not careful, we risk repeating the very cycle we fought so hard to break.

This is our moment to do better. To show those who did not support the change that leadership can look different. That power can be exercised with fairness, restraint, and humanity. That we can disagree without destroying each other.

We have a real chance here to make this country better, not just by changing who governs, but by setting a higher standard for how we treat one another.

Let us choose to be better not bitter, courage over revenge, togetherness over division, and a future built on fairness for all. I pray we all find the strength and the forgiveness to make this a reality for our future.