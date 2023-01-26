Letitia Wright, Black Panther actress, visits Guyana

Letitia Wright, best known for her role in the Black Panther film franchise, will arrive in her home country of Guyana on Friday 27, January.

Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, will greet the star upon his arrival at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

President Dr. Irfaan Ali wrote a letter to Wright in November last year, congratulating her on her successful career and, in particular, her acclaimed role in the Black Panther film and its sequel.

The Guyanese President also invited the young actress to visit his country. “The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you,” he wrote in a November 15 letter.

Letitia Michelle Wright is a Guyanese-British actress who was born on October 31, 1993. In 2018, she received international acclaim for her performance as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she received an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She played the character again in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

When Letitia was seven years old, her family relocated from Guyana to London, England.