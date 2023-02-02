Letitia Wright presented with the key to the City of Georgetown, Guyana

UG confers honorary doctorate on Guyanese-British Actress

Guyana-born British actress, Letitia Wright, popularly known for her role in the Black Panther movie, ‘Wakanda Forever’, was yesterday conferred with a Honorary Doctorate, Honoris Causa, by the University of Guyana (UG).

Later in the day, Wright was presented with the key to the City of Georgetown by the Mayor and City Council (MCC).

The convocation ceremony conferring the degree on Wright was held in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre at UG’s main campus where scores of persons assembled to witness the actress’ accreditation. Wright, who left Guyana when she was 7, was presented with the Honorary Doctor of Letters and Arts Certificate along with a plaque and other gifts by UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Paloma Mohamed-Martin, and members of the university’s student body.

As she stood to accept the award, tears welled up, and Wright thanked the university and other organizations which contributed to her new accolade while sharing with her audience her life’s experiences growing up in Guyana and encouraging them to practice humility, humbleness and patience which she shows in her faith.

Source : Stabroek News