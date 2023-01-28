Letitia Wright, star of Wakanda Forever, begins her Guyana adventure

Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright starts her adventure in Guyana

Letitia Wright, a Guyanese-born actress best known for her appearances in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has already hit the ground running in her native Guyana.

The 29-year-old Wright, who arrived Friday evening, went out on a nature trip at the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Conservation and Development today.

According to a Tourism Guyana post, the Iwokrama Rain Forest is one of the best places in South America for bird-watching. She will experience Guyana’s biodiversity firsthand, and no visit to Iwokrama is complete without hearing the dawn chorus from the waters of the Essequibo River.

Prior to this expedition, Arya Ali, the First Lady of Guyana, warmly welcomed Wright.

With the following social media post, the pleasant dialogue was made public.

“Welcoming home our very own Letitia Wright, or the Black Panther as many of us love to call her. Incredible few minutes interacting with this modest native daughter who is come to discover her motherland, share her experiences, and build lasting memories with us over the next few days.

Letitia is an inspiration to every child with a goal in Guyana. Her story motivates us to work diligently and never give up on our aspirations. We honor her today and forever. Salutations, Black Panther!”

In November 2022, the president of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, sent an invitation to the actress to visit her homeland.

Source : Loop News