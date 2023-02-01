Letitia Wright to receive honorary doctorate from University of Guyana

Letitia Wright to be conferred with Honorary Degree

The University of Guyana will honour the talents and achievements of international actress Letitia Wright who famously plays the role of SHURI in the Marvel blockbuster “The Black Panther and Wakanda Forever” with an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Letters on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in a simple but solemn ceremony at the University’s main campus in Turkeyen.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, met with Ms Wright and her management team late Monday night to offer the University’s highest honorary award to the star, who was delighted to accept. Ms Wright said: “I accept! An honorary doctorate from my own country! Wow! I am so honoured by this.”

Chancellor of the University Professor Edward Greene has said that “this is a phenomenal development – for a phenomenal Guyanese woman.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University has expressed gratitude to the Ministers of Tourism, Culture and Education for providing access and supporting requests for the actress’s brief visit to the University to accept the University’s award.

Professor Mohamed has noted that the simple brief solemn event will carry all of the trappings of a solemn University ceremony. In respect of the University’s Artist in Residence and Cultural and Arts programmes, the University will also note Chadwick Boseman, Wright’s close friend “the Black Panther,” who passed recently as well as Shaunette Renée Wilson, Guyanese Linden born, New York-based Shaunette Renée Wilson who plays a member of Dora Milaje, a Wakanda’s elite Special Forces Unit.

This year, the University of Guyana proudly enters the year of its 60th Anniversary. Its role and place as a major development partner and its achievements are recognised and honoured. The institution has graduated upwards of 50,000 graduates in its 60-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.

The University will stream the event via Facebook at @uniofguyana from 9 am to 9:45 am.

Source : Loop Caribbean