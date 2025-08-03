Adriana S. King, a graduate teacher with over 25 years’ experience teaching English A and English B at the secondary school level in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has published a workbook entitled Let’s Write.

Ms. King stated that the workbook stems from her passion for student success in English A, particularly in essay and short story writing.

Presented in a relaxed, conversational style, yet adhering to English mechanics, the workbook aims to alleviate student stress and foster comfort with the material. It imparts key concepts of expository, descriptive, persuasive, and short story writing in an engaging manner, encouraging both students and teachers to enjoy the teaching and learning process. It also serves as a tool for parents to assist their children in mastering these writing skills.

Ms. King noted that although primarily intended for students aged nine and above, the workbook can benefit younger students with a passion for writing and the maturity to engage with the content.

“The material is suitable for both upper primary and secondary levels. It can also aid students who have left school but still struggle with effective writing.”

Let’s Write is structured into four chapters: Chapter 1: Expository Essays; Chapter 2: Descriptive Essays; Chapter 3: Persuasive Essays; Chapter 4: Short Story Writing.

Users can begin where they feel most confident; however, the author suggests starting with expository essays, as these tend to be more easier. Mastery of expository writing will provide students with the confidence to tackle more challenging writing styles.

At the end of the workbook, Ms. King has included the following: student checklists for short stories and each essay type, a vocabulary list, a list of synonyms for ‘said’, and explanations of common punctuation marks.

Ms. King has taught online classes in both subjects for the past six years. In both contexts, she has worked with children of diverse academic abilities, helping them improve their grades satisfactorily. Ms. King also has extensive experience preparing students for the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Language Arts and Civics components.

At the CSEC level, she has witnessed impressive student performance, with near-perfect pass rates in English A and a commendable success rate in English B. The improvement in grades among lower secondary students has also been significant, earning her the trust of many parents.

Ms. King holds an M.A. in International Affairs from the University of Ming Oman, Taiwan; a B.A. (Honours) in Literatures in English with Communication Studies from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus; and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education – Teaching of English (Secondary Level). She has a passion for both spoken and written language.

To purchase you can contact Ms. King on WhatsApp 533 2780.